BISP Providing Social, Economic Protection To Deserving Women: Official
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing social and economic protection to deserving women.
Talking to media persons, BISP Deputy Director Raazia Asim said that Rs10,500 each was being paid through 26 retail centers to registered women under the BISP Kifalat programme across the district.
She said that over 50 percent payment process had been completed and strict monitoring continued to ensure transparency. "Five payment centers in the district have been sealed over complaints," she added.
She said that dynamic centers had been established for registration in Sargodha district while 7,000 pregnant women were given special facilities through separate counters. "Special counters were set up for the registration of elderly and special women who are being registered on a priority basis," she added.
Recent Stories
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women: official5 minutes ago
-
Young generation urged to benefit from fishing15 minutes ago
-
100 student volunteers’ complete friends of police program15 minutes ago
-
Worker dies in well collapse in Lodhran15 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad35 minutes ago
-
Strengthening regional trade crucial for development: Iftikhar Malik35 minutes ago
-
Intl Customs Day celebrated in KP35 minutes ago
-
PSH emerging as most reliable, cost-effective energy storage technology: FTO coordinator35 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender among four held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan45 minutes ago
-
Two thieves held; stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan55 minutes ago
-
ICT Police register 98 Cases for illegal weapons; licensed firearms owners urged to register55 minutes ago
-
Winter Majestic Crescendo; joint tour packages popular for lush valleys55 minutes ago