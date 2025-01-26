BISP providing social, economic protection to deserving women: official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing social and economic protection to deserving women.

Talking to media persons, BISP Deputy Director Raazia Asim said that Rs10,500 each was being paid through 26 retail centers to registered women under the BISP Kifalat programme across the district.

She said that over 50 percent payment process had been completed and strict monitoring continued to ensure transparency. "Five payment centers in the district have been sealed over complaints," she added.

She said that dynamic centers had been established for registration in Sargodha district while 7,000 pregnant women were given special facilities through separate counters. "Special counters were set up for the registration of elderly and special women who are being registered on a priority basis," she added.