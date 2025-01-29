BISP Punjab DG conducts surprise visit to payment centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Punjab Director General (DG) Arshad Liaquat Chaudhry conducted surprise visits to the payment centres in district Muzaffargarh to ensure transparency in disbursement of second-quarter Kafalat payments of current fiscal year.

During his inspection at Govt High school and Govt Elementary School tehsil Muzaffargarh, the DG personally assessed the facilities and arrangements while engaging directly with women beneficiaries to address their concerns and ensure a smooth disbursement process.

Reiterating the importance of timely and respectful service, he urged the BISP staff to uphold high service standards and guarantee that beneficiaries receive their full payments after token issuance.

Following the disbursement of quarterly payments along with education stipends for the children of BISP beneficiaries, the DG directed staff to enforce strict screening measures at entry and exit points to prevent irregularities and ensure a secure distribution process. Additionally, he instructed the establishment of special counters to provide priority assistance to the elderly, persons with disabilities and beneficiaries facing biometric verification issues.