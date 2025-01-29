BISP Punjab DG Conducts Surprise Visit To Payment Centres
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Punjab Director General (DG) Arshad Liaquat Chaudhry conducted surprise visits to the payment centres in district Muzaffargarh to ensure transparency in disbursement of second-quarter Kafalat payments of current fiscal year.
During his inspection at Govt High school and Govt Elementary School tehsil Muzaffargarh, the DG personally assessed the facilities and arrangements while engaging directly with women beneficiaries to address their concerns and ensure a smooth disbursement process.
Reiterating the importance of timely and respectful service, he urged the BISP staff to uphold high service standards and guarantee that beneficiaries receive their full payments after token issuance.
Following the disbursement of quarterly payments along with education stipends for the children of BISP beneficiaries, the DG directed staff to enforce strict screening measures at entry and exit points to prevent irregularities and ensure a secure distribution process. Additionally, he instructed the establishment of special counters to provide priority assistance to the elderly, persons with disabilities and beneficiaries facing biometric verification issues.
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP Punjab DG conducts surprise visit to payment centres6 minutes ago
-
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office15 minutes ago
-
Powering maternal health: Multi micronutrient supplements distributed among women in KP16 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan visits THQ Hospital Tangir16 minutes ago
-
Five more suspended parliamentarians to rejoin their respective legislatures following ECP’s compl ..16 minutes ago
-
PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera holds one-day training session for school teachers16 minutes ago
-
Robinson term CAYA Summit 2025 a step in regional collaboration26 minutes ago
-
FBR organizes "Open Court" to resolve tax payers' problems on priorty26 minutes ago
-
Youth should serve as quality future architects of nation: ACS (G) AJK26 minutes ago
-
PTI is an opportunist party; Hanif Abbasi26 minutes ago
-
Media workshop highlights surge in youth noncommunicable diseases26 minutes ago