BISP quarterly tranche disbursement commences in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has started disbursement of second quarterly tranche of Rs. 10,500 per beneficiary for the current fiscal year (October-December) under the Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance initiative in District Khanewal.

Zonal Director for South Zone Punjab Sayema Bashir told media on Friday that the payment process has been initiated in district Khanewal through campsite arrangements. A dozen campsites have been established to facilitate 176,513 registered beneficiaries in the district. These included three campsites in Tehsil Khanewal, four in Tehsil Kabirwala, three in Mian Channu, and two in Tehsil Jahanian.

The zonal director emphasized that beneficiaries facing any issues can contact the nearest BISP Tehsil office or dial toll-free helpline at 0800-26477 for prompt assistance.

The public is reminded that official messages from the Benazir Income Support Programme are sent exclusively from 8171. Any communication from other numbers should be disregarded.

She added that BISP officials have been instructed to ensure a smooth and respectful disbursement process for the women beneficiaries, with strict directives to prevent unauthorized deductions. Designated staff are monitoring the disbursement process and have been advised to take immediate action against any agents found engaged in unlawful practices. This initiative reinforces BISP's commitment to empowering women through timely and transparent financial support, she added.