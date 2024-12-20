Open Menu

BISP Quarterly Tranche Disbursement Commences In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

BISP quarterly tranche disbursement commences in Khanewal

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has started disbursement of second quarterly tranche of Rs. 10,500 per beneficiary for the current fiscal year (October-December) under the Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance initiative in District Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has started disbursement of second quarterly tranche of Rs. 10,500 per beneficiary for the current fiscal year (October-December) under the Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance initiative in District Khanewal.

Zonal Director for South Zone Punjab Sayema Bashir told media on Friday that the payment process has been initiated in district Khanewal through campsite arrangements. A dozen campsites have been established to facilitate 176,513 registered beneficiaries in the district. These included three campsites in Tehsil Khanewal, four in Tehsil Kabirwala, three in Mian Channu, and two in Tehsil Jahanian.

The zonal director emphasized that beneficiaries facing any issues can contact the nearest BISP Tehsil office or dial toll-free helpline at 0800-26477 for prompt assistance.

The public is reminded that official messages from the Benazir Income Support Programme are sent exclusively from 8171. Any communication from other numbers should be disregarded.

She added that BISP officials have been instructed to ensure a smooth and respectful disbursement process for the women beneficiaries, with strict directives to prevent unauthorized deductions. Designated staff are monitoring the disbursement process and have been advised to take immediate action against any agents found engaged in unlawful practices. This initiative reinforces BISP's commitment to empowering women through timely and transparent financial support, she added.

Related Topics

Punjab Khanewal Jahanian Kabirwala Women Media From

Recent Stories

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna

14 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board me ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024

14 minutes ago
 The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 i ..

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties

5 minutes ago
 Trust in digital payments growing as retail paymen ..

Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio ca ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation ..

CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making ag ..

Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable

2 minutes ago
 69 PMS officers promoted

69 PMS officers promoted

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national me ..

Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress

2 minutes ago
 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathema ..

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at d ..

2 minutes ago
 CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desk ..

CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitat ..

2 minutes ago
 Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcy ..

Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan