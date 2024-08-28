BISP quarterly tranche starts on Thursday in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) District Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Lodhran Irfan Malik has said that all arrangements have been made for the new financial year quarterly tranche, which is going to be started on Thursday, August 29.

As many as 120,000 beneficiaries to get financial aid across the district, he added.

While talking to APP on Wednesday, Irfan Malik said that nine campsites had been established across the district in collaboration with the district administration for disbursement of quarterly financial assistance. There would be three campsites in each tehsil of the district. He said that the tranche would be distributed among beneficiaries through 120 retailers who are registered with the BISP across the district.

He added that strict monitoring of the disbursement process would be ensured to provide full payment to the deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner. The district administration would ensure security and other necessary arrangements at campsites.

Assistant Director BISP Kahror Pacca, Hussnain Raza said that three campsites had been established in Tehsil Kahror Pacca including Livestock office ground, Government Stadium Alipur Kanju and Govt High school Qadirpur Chimna. He said that they would ensure disbursement of financial assistance among 36,500 BISP beneficiaries in Tehsil Kahror Pacca transparently. He urged the beneficiaries to wait for a message regarding financial aid instead of visiting campsites unnecessarily.

