UrduPoint.com

BISP Reaching Poorest Of Poor In Remote Areas: Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BISP reaching poorest of poor in remote areas: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said reaching out to the poorest segments in remote locations like erstwhile FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and other such areas is the topmost priority area for BISP cash assistance Kafalat programme.

During a briefing to Parliamentarians from Ex-FATA at the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Kundi said that Parliamentarian's role in identifying and mobilising the most deserving beneficiaries is of critical importance. They should actively participate in this important cause of social uplift of under-privileged families.

Parliamentarians of erstwhile FATA districts which included Sajid Khan Toori, Mohsin Dawar, Moulana Abdul Shakoor and Maulana Muhammad Jamal Uddin attended the briefing.

Secretary BISP, Yusuf Khan was also present in the meeting.

Director General NSER, Naveed Akbar and DG Cash Transfer Noor Rehman briefed the MNAs on the ongoing projects and coverage of BISP in Ex -FATA districts.

Around 776684 households have been surveyed through local teachers of those areas and 387000 beneficiaries are eligible for cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme.

The ex-FATA MNAs were informed that those households who are not surveyed can get themselves registered so that they can be included in the quarterly cash assistance of Rs 7000/-.

The delegation was also briefed on Nashunama and Undergraduate Scholarship initiatives of the BISP.

Related Topics

FATA Gilgit Baltistan Faisal Karim Kundi From Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.