BISP Reactivates Accounts Of 192,000 Expelled Beneficiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The accounts of around 192,000 deserving beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have been reactivated who were expelled from the program during the previous government's tenure.

According to an official source, around 850,000 women beneficiaries were expelled from the BISP by the previous government due to various reasons without giving them the right to appeal.

Out of 1,92,000 beneficiaries whose accounts have been restored, 95,000 beneficiaries have received their quarterly installment of Benazir Kafaalat scheme so far while the others will receive their payments soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after joining as Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri decided to give the expelled beneficiaries the right to appeal.

As per the directives of the BISP board, it was decided to reexamine the cases of beneficiaries expelled from BISP in the past to re-include the deserving ones, providing them relief.

