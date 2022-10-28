BISP receives high performance award from CIRDAP Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Center on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP), Bangladesh has awarded "Azizul Haq Rural Development Award" to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Friday in recognition of its outstanding performance in terms of rural development and poverty reduction.

The CIRDAP has acknowledged BISP's contributions to promoting multi-disciplinary programme activities contributing in integrated rural development and poverty reduction to improve the livelihood of rural communities of Pakistan.

Azizul Haq Rural Development Award has been awarded to the BISP after approval of the Governing Council of the Center for Rural Development for Asia Pacific, Bangladesh.

The CIRDAP is a Bangladesh-based intergovernmental organization involved in rural development and poverty alleviation.

It was established on July 6, 1979 at the initiative of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations with support from several other UN bodies and donors.