UrduPoint.com

BISP Receives High Performance Award From CIRDAP Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BISP receives high performance award from CIRDAP Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Center on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP), Bangladesh has awarded "Azizul Haq Rural Development Award" to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Friday in recognition of its outstanding performance in terms of rural development and poverty reduction.

The CIRDAP has acknowledged BISP's contributions to promoting multi-disciplinary programme activities contributing in integrated rural development and poverty reduction to improve the livelihood of rural communities of Pakistan.

Azizul Haq Rural Development Award has been awarded to the BISP after approval of the Governing Council of the Center for Rural Development for Asia Pacific, Bangladesh.

The CIRDAP is a Bangladesh-based intergovernmental organization involved in rural development and poverty alleviation.

It was established on July 6, 1979 at the initiative of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region and the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations with support from several other UN bodies and donors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh United Nations Agriculture July From Asia

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

8 minutes ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

1 hour ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

2 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.