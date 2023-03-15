UrduPoint.com

BISP Registered Families To Get Free Flour Bags In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BISP registered families to get free flour bags in Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The arrangements for supply of free flour under Ramazan relief package have started as families registered under BISP could get three flour bags of 10 kg free of cost.

Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir expressed these views while presiding over district administration and food department meeting regarding Ramazan package.

The provincial government has announced a unique Ramadan relief package as free flour would be available at 107 utility stores and trucking points across the district.

The flour bags would be offered free of cost to families with income of less than Rs 60,000.

The Ramadan package will continue from Shaban 25 to Ramadan 25.

Mr Omer Jehangir said that over 700 registered shops will also be included in the free flour scheme.

Assistant Commissioners and price Control magistrates will inspect the flour supply while the flour will be provided by scanning Identity cards through online App.

DC ordered to extend facilities to buyers at trucking points and shops.

He said that the eligible families could get their registration in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

