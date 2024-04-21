BISP registration process continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The registration process for the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is currently underway in Sargodha, as well as other parts of the country.

The tehsil offices of the programme have established registration centres to facilitate the process.

Deputy Director BISP Sargodha Malik Mazhar Awan while talking to APP here on Sunday, said that low-income groups could register themselves with the BISP by visiting the registration centres, opened from Monday to Saturday. People have been asked to bring their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and B forms of their children for registration purposes.

Individuals are required to provide their electricity or gas bills to update a database for future government subsidies, he added. The official urged people to provide their accurate data at the time of registration, while those who would provide false information would not be allowed to become part of the programme.

People having any complaint about the programme could contact the office concerned. “We are ready to resolve the complaints of citizens in shortest possible time, he added.

The deputy director said, “We encourage not only poor segments to participate in the survey but also middle class, lower and upper middle class for compilation of their data." It will help the government provide them any subsidy or facility in the time of any emergency in future based on their socioeconomic data, he explained.

The objective behind the data compilation was not only to provide quarterly cash transfers of BISP but also to accommodate the vulnerable population in other subsidy initiatives of the government, he added.