BISP Registration Process Continues In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The registration process in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) continues in Sargodha, like in other parts of the country, through centres established by tehsil offices of the programme.

This was stated by Deputy Director BISP Sargodha Malik Mazhar Awan while talking to APP . He said that low-income groups could register themselves with the BISP by visiting the registration centres, opened from Monday till Saturday. People have been asked to bring their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and B forms of their children for the registration purpose.

People are also required to bring their electricity or gas bills if the have connections, so that the bills could be mentioned in the database for subsidy, if announced by the government in future, he added.

The official urged people to provide their accurate data at the time of registration, while those who provide false information would not be allowed to become part of the programme.

People having any complaint about the programme could contact the office concerned. “We are ready to resolve the complaints of citizens in a shortest possible time," he added. The deputy director said, “We encourage not only poor segments to participate in the survey but also middle class, lower and upper middle class for compilation of their data."

“It will help the government provide them any subsidy or facility in the time of any emergency situation in future on the basis of their socioeconomic data,” he explained. The objective behind the data compilation is not only to provide quarterly cash transfer of BISP but also accommodating the vulnerable population in other subsidy initiatives of the government, he added.

