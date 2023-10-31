Open Menu

BISP Registration Survey Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BISP registration survey begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) regional office has started a registration survey of deserving women under the Ehsaas-e-Kifalat programme.

The survey is being conducted in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), aimed at providing maximum relief to needy families with financial assistance.

Muhammad Hayder, an official, told APP that the BISP was registering more than four hundred women daily after a transparent survey. He said that 90 percent beneficiaries had received the ongoing BISP tranche in a transparent way. "The department is closely monitoring money distributing agents to save the beneficiaries from illegal deductions," he added.

