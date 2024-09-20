BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program Sargodha District on Friday has released Quarterly tranche for September-December 2024 for registered beneficiaries in Sargodha.

Deputy Director department concerned, Raazia Asim told APP on Friday that as many as 73000 registered women beneficiaries in Sargodha city and 180,000 beneficiaries in Sargodha District would get BISP amount of Rs.

10500 each after visiting nearest camp site.

She said that 14 camp sites in Sargodha district including 5 in Sargodha,2 in Sillanwali,2 in Sahiwal,2 in Kotmomin,1 in Bhera ,1 Shah Purr and 1 in Bhulwal have been set up for BISP payments.

She said that employees of BISP would remain in the camp sites and will review the payments transparency. The established camp sites would remain open from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 am ,she concluded.