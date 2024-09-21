Open Menu

BISP Releases Quarterly Tranche In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Program Sargodha district has released the quarterly tranche for September-December 2024 for registered beneficiaries.

Deputy Director Raazia Asim told media that 72,335 beneficiaries in Sargodha city and 165,183 beneficiaries in Sargodha district would get BISP payments of Rs10,500 each.

She said that the payment process had been started and five camp sites in Sargodha city and 9 camp sites in Sargodha district had been set up. BISP representatives will remain in the field all the time to ensure payment transparency.

