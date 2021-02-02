UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP Removes Additional 29,961 Individuals From Beneficiaries List

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

BISP removes additional 29,961 individuals from beneficiaries list

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has exited an additional 29,961 individuals from its list of beneficiaries, following the data cleaning exercise under Ehsaas Governance framework.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr.

Sania Nishtar Tuesday revealed that additional 29,961 individuals have been made ineligible for receiving the cash assistance as per availability of more data in 2020.

Among those removed from the BISP list of beneficiaries included 15,326 pensioners, 273 government employees, 9,991 high income individuals (as documented by FBR data) and 4,371 employees of autonomous agencies (as per data of 30 out of 74 agencies), Dr. Nishtar disclosed.

Earlier in the year 2019, BISP exited 820,165 individuals from its beneficiaries' list out of which 142,556 were government servants.

Related Topics

Prime Minister FBR 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

10 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

11 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

27 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

5 seconds ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

6 seconds ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.