BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the list of beneficiaries

Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar says that these these individuals have been made ineligible for receiving the cash assistance as per availability of more data last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Benazir Income Support Program on Wednesday removed additional 29,961 individuals from its list of beneficiaries, following the data cleaning exercise under Ehsaas Governance framework.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr.

She said among those removed from the BISP list of beneficiaries include 15,326 pensioners, 273 government employees, 9,991 high income individuals and 4,371 employees of autonomous agencies.

Earlier in 2019, BISP removed 820,165 individuals from its beneficiaries’ list out of which 142,556 were government servants.