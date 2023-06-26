Open Menu

BISP Resumes Cash Disbursement After Break Due To Heat Wave Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has resumed cash disbursement to the beneficiaries of the Benazir Kafaalat from Monday which was earlier suspended for two days due to extreme heat wave conditions.

According to the Spokesman, the cash disbursement process will continue from June 26 to June 28.

These cash disbursement will remain closed during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and again resume from July 03.

These cash disbursement of Rs. 9000/- each to nine million families is continued across the country.

The mothers of the children registered under Benazir Education Stipends are also being paid the education stipend amount.

Since June 19, an amount of about Rs. 26 billion has been disbursed to more than 2934000 households.  Under the instructions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri, the monitoring teams are also working to ensure transparent payment of these stipends.

The beneficiaries can report immediately to BISP's toll-free helpline 26477-0800 in case of complaint. All messages from BISP are sent exclusively from 8171.

