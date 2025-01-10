Open Menu

BISP Retailer Arrested For Less Payments To Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM

An official team of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) got a retailer and a lady tout arrested on charge of making less payments to the beneficiaries at the payment centre in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) An official team of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) got a retailer and a lady tout arrested on charge of making less payments to the beneficiaries at the payment centre in Layyah.

Assistant Director BISP Karor Lal Eisan Shahida Parveen visited a Benazir Kifalat payment centre at Fatehpur for inspection in response to public complaints. She found the complaints to be true where retailer was making payments to the beneficiaries that was Rs. 500 less than the actual amount.

She reported the matter to police and got a case registered against retailer Nauman Warraich and a lady tout. Both were arrested and further investigation was in progress.

