BISP retailer arrested on complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A retailer of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was caught red handed and taken in police custody for illegal deductions from payments meant for registered beneficiary women in Khanewal on Tuesday.

Deputy director BISP Khanewal Ms.

Naureen Zahra, acting on complaints from women alleging the retailer was making payment to them that was less than Rs 10500 announced by the government.

Leading a team the BISP official found the complaints to be true. She called police and handed over the retailer Imran Gilani to them. She also took retailers device in custody. She warned retailers to lend their ways or else be ready to face legal consequences. Those who usurp poor womens money deserve no liniency, she said.