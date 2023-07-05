BISP retailer escapes after embezzling Rs. 9 million

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Retailer of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) escaped abroad allegedly after embezzling nine million rupees reserved for deserving women, police said.

The accused identified as Ghulab Shah got a thumb impression of the registered women by asking them to come for collecting the amount the other day.

But last night, he fled abroad with his family and recovered the money with pre-planned action, police said.

The women demanded that the higher authority take notice of the matter and bring the accused back to their homeland.

An official from Gujrat police said it has registered FIR and initiated legal action after collecting the required evidence.