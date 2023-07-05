Open Menu

BISP Retailer Escapes After Embezzling Rs. 9 Million

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 11:30 AM

BISP retailer escapes after embezzling Rs. 9 million

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Retailer of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) escaped abroad allegedly after embezzling nine million rupees reserved for deserving women, police said.

The accused identified as Ghulab Shah got a thumb impression of the registered women by asking them to come for collecting the amount the other day.

But last night, he fled abroad with his family and recovered the money with pre-planned action, police said.

The women demanded that the higher authority take notice of the matter and bring the accused back to their homeland.

An official from Gujrat police said it has registered FIR and initiated legal action after collecting the required evidence.

Related Topics

Police Gujrat Money Women FIR Family From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

12 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

12 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

12 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

12 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

12 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

12 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

13 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan