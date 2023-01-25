BISP retailer held for fraud activity

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A retailer was taken down for deducting undue charges from financial aid offered to women registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to Assistant Director BISP, the accused identified as Arshad used to cut small income from fixed aid worth Rs. 7000 being provided to deserving women.

On a tip-off, the official held a surprise visit at the retail shop located in Jhang Mor Muzaffargarh.

It was discovered that the retailer was taking out money in the name of official charges from income given to deserving ladies. As a result, the accused was arrested by the police. The official device used to provide assistance money to the poor was also taken back by the authority on the spot.