UrduPoint.com

BISP Retailer Held For Fraud Activity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BISP retailer held for fraud activity

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A retailer was taken down for deducting undue charges from financial aid offered to women registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

According to Assistant Director BISP, the accused identified as Arshad used to cut small income from fixed aid worth Rs. 7000 being provided to deserving women.

On a tip-off, the official held a surprise visit at the retail shop located in Jhang Mor Muzaffargarh.

It was discovered that the retailer was taking out money in the name of official charges from income given to deserving ladies. As a result, the accused was arrested by the police. The official device used to provide assistance money to the poor was also taken back by the authority on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Poor Visit Jhang Muzaffargarh Money Women From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

27 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

1 hour ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.