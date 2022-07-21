UrduPoint.com

BISP Retailer Held Over Illegal Deduction

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) of Tehsil Kot Addu, Syed Ghazanfar Abbas got a retailer arrested for illegal deduction in amount of BISP beneficiaries during a raid on Thursday.

Taking action on the repeated complaints regarding deduction in amount of BISP beneficiaries by a retailer at Adda Turkwala, the AD BISP Syed Ghazanfar Abbas reached the spot and arrested the retailer named Zahid who was caught red handed deducting Rs 1000 from the amount of each beneficiary.

The retailer was arrested by the Mehmood Kot police where a case has been registered against him, police sources said.

