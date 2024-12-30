BISP Seeks Australian Collaboration For Beneficiary Skill Development
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and Vice President of the Pakistan Association of Australia, Ali Murtaza in a meeting held here Monday explored avenues for enhancing skill development opportunities for BISP beneficiaries.
The meeting focused on connecting deserving individuals with high-quality training institutions, both domestically and internationally, to equip them with skills that are in demand in the local and global job markets.
Bureau Chief Dawn news, Iftikhar Hussain Sherazi was also present in the meeting.
Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the importance of empowering BISP beneficiaries through skill development. "Our aim is to enable individuals to become self-reliant," she stated. "Providing them with quality training that aligns with market demands will not only help them secure suitable employment opportunities but also improve their economic conditions”, she said.
Ali Murtaza assured Senator Rubina Khalid of his full support in facilitating skill training opportunities for BISP beneficiaries in Australia.
He presented the Chairperson with a shield as a gesture of goodwill.
