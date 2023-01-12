BISP sets up control room for redressal of complaints regarding Kafaalat payments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has set up a special control room for the redressal of public complaints regarding disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat payments.

The control room has set up on the special directives of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri to ensure transparency in distribution of the first quarterly installment of Rs 7000 among the beneficiaries for the year 2023.

The disbursement process of the first quarterly installment of Benazir Kafaalat was started from Monday.

Shazia Marri has expressed her commitment to ensure transparency in the disbursement of funds at any cost and stressed that the beneficiaries should receive their amount of Rs 7000 and not to forget to get their payment receipt.

She reiterated that no deduction could be made through this amount and there was no payment fee.

If a person demands any kind of deduction or fee for payment, beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP's toll-free helpline 080026477 and contact the nearest BISP Tehsil Office.

She warned that the message sent by BISP would come from 8171 only and no message from any other number or code should be trusted, as it is faked and fraudulent.

The beneficiaries facing problems regarding receiving the payments could register their complaint on Whatsapp numbers for Punjab: 03255365520, Sindh: 03449118336 and Balochistan: 03255365469 while the complainants from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan could contact at: 03255365476.

According to the BISP, around 7.7 million families would receive over Rs. 55 billion in the first tranche.

The beneficiary women and transgenders of Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have started receiving this money from Payment Centers or Biometric ATMs designated by Habib Bank; while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the amount is being disbursed through Payment Centers or Biometric ATMs of Bank Al-Falah.