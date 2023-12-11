BISP sets up control room for redressal of complaints regarding Kafaalat payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has set up a special control room for the redressal of public complaints regarding disbursement of Benazir Kafaalat payments.

The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (October–December) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries is continuing smoothly across the country.

According to an official source, the payment process has already commenced across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan simultaneously.

The payment of Rs 8,500 per household is being disbursed among around nine million registered beneficiary families. The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.

The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.

However, the beneficiaries can also contact them on WhatsApp numbers including 0305-917-1917 (Sindh), 0325-5365520 (Punjab), 0325-5365469 (Balochistan), 0325-5365476 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted.

Chairperson, BISP, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, has directed the official to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women respectably without any deductions.

During his visits to various BISP offices in Peshawar, Sukkur, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Chakwal, Okara, etc., the chairman has reaffirmed the program's commitment to the timely and transparent payment of Kafaalat stipends through a constructive dialogue with POS agents.

Dr Amjad Saqib also instructed the staff to monitor the process of payment disbursement and directed the officials to take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.

The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.

The chairman has urged the employees to recognize the rights of needy women and imparted practical wisdom to uplift poor families from the clutches of poverty.

Dr Amjad Saqib also emphasized lifting needy families out of poverty, connecting children from such families with technical skills, and highlighting the importance of small businesses in poverty alleviation.

The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the “Benazir Kafaalat Programme,” is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008. Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.