BISP should expand its capacity at district level to benefit more people: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should take measures to expand its capacity at district and lower level to facilitate more people from the programe

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should take measures to expand its capacity at district and lower level to facilitate more people from the programe.

He expressed these views while talking to Director General of Benazir Income Support Program Abdul Jabbar at Governor House Quetta.

He also expressed satisfaction over the transparency and improvement in the financial affairs of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and the overall performance of the institution, however, more work needs to be done.

He also appreciated that National Database and Registration Authority ( NADRA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been instrumental in overcoming the alleged irregularities in the BISP and especially in the Ehsas program and bringing justice to the people.

The Governor of Balochistan hoped that the agencies would continue their cooperation with BISP in future.