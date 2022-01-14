UrduPoint.com

BISP Should Expand Its Capacity At District Level To Benefit More People: Governor Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:26 PM

BISP should expand its capacity at district level to benefit more people: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should take measures to expand its capacity at district and lower level to facilitate more people from the programe

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should take measures to expand its capacity at district and lower level to facilitate more people from the programe.

He expressed these views while talking to Director General of Benazir Income Support Program Abdul Jabbar at Governor House Quetta.

He also expressed satisfaction over the transparency and improvement in the financial affairs of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and the overall performance of the institution, however, more work needs to be done.

He also appreciated that National Database and Registration Authority ( NADRA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been instrumental in overcoming the alleged irregularities in the BISP and especially in the Ehsas program and bringing justice to the people.

The Governor of Balochistan hoped that the agencies would continue their cooperation with BISP in future.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two ..

Security forces kill one terrorist, apprehend two amid Miranshah IBO: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian O ..

Rubio Introduces Bill to Sanction Putin, Russian Officials in Event of Ukraine I ..

2 minutes ago
 Transport Department to take action against overch ..

Transport Department to take action against overcharging

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona v ..

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

5 minutes ago
 Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.