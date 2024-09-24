Open Menu

BISP Signs Agreements With WHO, UNICEF Under Benazir Nashonuma Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has signed two separate agreements with UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, aimed at tackling malnutrition and improving the health of children and mothers in Pakistan.

The agreement with UNICEF focuses on Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) and the provision of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic food (RUTF) for the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

The agreements were signed by Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad from BISP, Mrs. Abdullah Fadil from UNICEF and Dr. Luo Dapeng from WHO.

This partnership aims to enhance community awareness and provide life-saving nutrition support to affected children and mothers.

The agreement with WHO involves the management of stabilization centers across the country at the district level within District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs).

These centers will provide specialized care for children suffering from SAM with complications.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of these agreements in combating malnutrition in Pakistan.

“Together, we aim to build on our strong working relationships to provide health and nutrition support to vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

I am confident that through this collaboration, we will achieve impactful results and make a lasting difference in the lives of our beneficiaries,” she said.

“Children living in impoverished communities and households need to be prioritized when it comes to nutrition and social protection programmes to ensure they can survive, thrive, and reach their full potential,” UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil said.

“WHO is honoured to partner with BISP to provide evidence-based interventions aimed at providing life-saving treatment to 75, 000 severely acute malnourished children with medical complications as well as protecting, supporting and promoting breast feeding as a key strategy to prevent stunting’, Dr. Luo Dapeng said.

“This is a landmark event for BISP, marking a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the wellbeing of our beneficiaries. We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with UNICEF and WHO to ensure that the fruits of this collaboration reach those who need it the most,” Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad said.

