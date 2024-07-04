BISP staff directed to treat beneficiaries politely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Director General, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) KP, Zohra Aslam visited various centres during her visit to Dera Ismail Khan district where she directed the staff to treat beneficiaries politely and in decent way.

She inspected various arrangements about distribution of ongoing installment and expressed satisfaction about its distribution process.

The Director General BISP was accompanied by Deputy Director South Zone Shafiullah Kundi.

Zohra Aslam said that 1, 30,000 beneficiaries are being provided financial assistance under BISP in DI Khan besides education under Wasila Taleem.

Besides establishment of Naushnoma centers for food nourishment of poor children, she directed the authorities concerned to open centres for facilitation of more women.

The DG BISP also met with Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Mansoor Arshad Khattak and thanked him for better arrangments and cooperation during distribution of ongoing installment of BISP.