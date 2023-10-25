Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

BISP stands as an exemplary social safety program serving 10 million families : Chairperson BISP

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday said that BISP was an exemplary social safety program serving nearly one million needy families across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Wednesday said that BISP was an exemplary social safety program serving nearly one million needy families across the country.

He said that BISP was tirelessly caring for its needy beneficiaries with limited resources, embodying the essence of a welfare state.

He expressed these views during his visit to Jamia Masjid Mian Umar Din in Gujranwala, where he addressed gathering of dedicated BISP staff representing districts of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, and Sialkot, said a news release.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the significance of the cash assistance provided by BISP to the needy families.

This financial aid played a pivotal role in enabling them to meet essential domestic expenses, invest in their children's education, and secure their next meal, he said.

The chairperson said that Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative, which educated the children of needy families, and the provision of Benazir Scholarships, were two vital pillars of BISP's commitment to empowering the marginalized sections of society.

BISP was now placing a strong focus on imparting technical skills to these children, thereby equipping them with the means to earn a livelihood and become productive members of the society, he added.

Addressing the BISP employees, Dr. Amjad Saqib urged them to consider their roles not merely as jobs but as acts of worship.

He stressed the importance of treating women with kindness, love, and dignity and said that considering any dignified families as beggars was nothing but a big sin.

He underscored that the needy families were often illiterate and encouraged BISP employees to guide and facilitate them in the best possible manner.

Dr. Amjad Saqib quoted that, "If a person saves the life of another, it means he saved the whole of humanity."

He expressed his vision for making BISP an exemplary organization, where beneficiaries were welcomed with open hearts and respect.

Dr. Saqib asserted that it was both a religious and moral duty to treat women with the utmost respect and dignity.

During his visit, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment within BISP offices, providing clean drinking water, and ensuring proper shelter and fans for women who often wait in long queues for services.

He also sought input from the employees on ways to enhance the program's operations and services, fostering a collaborative approach to its ongoing development.

Dr. Saqib illuminated the potential of utilizing mosques as centers for the disbursement of stipends to BISP families, further strengthening the bond between the program and local communities.

He also offered prayers with BISP employees, cementing the spirit of unity and purpose.

Earlier in the morning, the chairperson was invited as chief guest in Rashid Latif University Lahore where he addressed more than 500 students, faculty and senior management and shared stories of BISP with them.

