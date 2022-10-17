BISP strives for welfare of under privileged segments of society: Shazia Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday said that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is striving hard for the welfare of underprivileged segments of the society.

On the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty Shazia Marri said that the launch of the BISP reflects the vision of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, which aims to provide a comprehensive system of social security to the disadvantaged sections of the society, especially women.

"It is to bring a sustainable and positive change in the lives of deprived families by providing economic and social security and ending poverty", she added.

On the occasion, the minister said the significance of the BISP increases with respect to this day as the purpose of the day is to acknowledge the efforts and struggles of people living in poverty, to provide them with opportunities to move forward and to recognize that Poverty is a violation of basic human rights which need to be addressed.

The main theme of this day is honor is universal, that is, honor is not related to the economic condition of a person, but to his human values, the Chairperson BISP continued and observed that in Pakistan, men and women are equally victims of social oppression due to poverty.

Under the BISP, Rs. 7000 on quarterly basis are given to the deserving women through the Benazir Kafalat program, and the children from 4 to 22 years of age of these women are given Benazir Taleemi Wazaif from 1500 to 4000 rupees so that they can get education.

The Chairperson BISP emphasized that compared to boys; the educational scholarships of girls are a little higher so that parents can educate their children with a relative ease.

Through Benazir Nashonuma, deserving pregnant women and lactating mothers are provided nutritious and balanced food. The nutritional needs of the new-born children are met for their better nourishment.

She also established that the aim of such initiatives of the Government of Pakistan under BISP is to build a strong society. "Today we pledge together that we will continue our efforts to eradicate poverty from Pakistan so that we can give a better future to the coming generations", the minister concluded.