BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday highlighted that BISP is upholding the mission of improving lives of deserving families through ensuring transparency in payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday highlighted that BISP is upholding the mission of improving lives of deserving families through ensuring transparency in payments.

“Our aim is to improve the lives of deserving families, which is why we have introduced a new payment model to transparently distribute funds, ensuring recipients receive their dues with dignity", she said during her address at an event

organized by UK International Development, Oxford Policy Management, and Sub-National Governance, focusing on Reforming Governance Post 18th Amendment.

Senator Rubina Khalid was invited to chair the event's third session, ‘Strengthening Social Protection’, aimed at discussing the achievements, recent reforms, and future direction of social protection in Pakistan.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that, following NADRA, BISP has the largest database of eligible households in Pakistan, with 9.

3 million families benefiting from the program.

She noted that BISP has established dynamic registry centers at the tehsil level, enabling data entry through comprehensive surveys.

Senator Rubina Khalid underscored the importance of provincial-level consultations, database sharing, and skill training to ensure effective social security measures for the welfare of disadvantaged segments across Pakistan.

During the panel discussion, the CEO of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, Johanna Knoess from GIZ, and Maheen Zahra, Senior consultant on Poverty and Social Protection at OPM, shared insights and recommendations on enhancing social protection measures.

Senator Rubina Khalid expressed her appreciation for the panel's suggestions and responded to participants' questions.