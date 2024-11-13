BISP Strives To Improve Lives Of Deserving Families: Rubina Khalid
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday highlighted that BISP is upholding the mission of improving lives of deserving families through ensuring transparency in payments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday highlighted that BISP is upholding the mission of improving lives of deserving families through ensuring transparency in payments.
“Our aim is to improve the lives of deserving families, which is why we have introduced a new payment model to transparently distribute funds, ensuring recipients receive their dues with dignity", she said during her address at an event
organized by UK International Development, Oxford Policy Management, and Sub-National Governance, focusing on Reforming Governance Post 18th Amendment.
Senator Rubina Khalid was invited to chair the event's third session, ‘Strengthening Social Protection’, aimed at discussing the achievements, recent reforms, and future direction of social protection in Pakistan.
Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that, following NADRA, BISP has the largest database of eligible households in Pakistan, with 9.
3 million families benefiting from the program.
She noted that BISP has established dynamic registry centers at the tehsil level, enabling data entry through comprehensive surveys.
Senator Rubina Khalid underscored the importance of provincial-level consultations, database sharing, and skill training to ensure effective social security measures for the welfare of disadvantaged segments across Pakistan.
During the panel discussion, the CEO of the Punjab Social Protection Authority, Johanna Knoess from GIZ, and Maheen Zahra, Senior consultant on Poverty and Social Protection at OPM, shared insights and recommendations on enhancing social protection measures.
Senator Rubina Khalid expressed her appreciation for the panel's suggestions and responded to participants' questions.
Recent Stories
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case8 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..8 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila8 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism8 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff23 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech23 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari28 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters28 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to combat climate change28 minutes ago
-
4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District14 minutes ago