BISP Supports 721,000 Families In Multan Division, Senate Told
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is currently providing cash assistance to approximately 7,21,000 families in the Multan Division, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar informed the Senate
Responding to Senator Aon Abbas Buppi’s questions, the minister stated that BISP provided financial assistance to the poorest families nationwide to partially support their monthly income and expenses.
Beneficiaries are identified through a scientific survey using the Proxy Means Test (PMT) methodology, with a PMT cut-off score of 32 set as the eligibility criterion for vulnerable female-headed families, he added.
For families with disabled members, the cut-off score is relaxed to 37.
The number of BISP beneficiaries was gradually increasing.
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched several programs to support the people of Multan division.
