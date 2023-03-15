UrduPoint.com

BISP Supports 8.9 Million People Of The Country; Faisal Karim

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 09:01 PM

BISP supports 8.9 million people of the country; Faisal Karim

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Government did not believe in political victimization and was only implementing court orders in Imran Khan case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Government did not believe in political victimization and was only implementing court orders in Imran Khan case.

Talking to reporters after addressing the anti-drugs awareness conference organised by Malik Awan Foundation here, the Minister said that the Government was bound to implement court orders in all cases including of Imran Khan.

Instead of cooperating with the police, Imran Khan was hiding in his home and was using his workers as human shields.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PDM and PPP have faced NAB and other cases in courts with bravery and steadfastness.

The Minister said that Government under BISP was providing assistance to over 8.

9 million people of the country to allievate poverty and improve their lives.

He said that Rs2000 for each girl and Rs1500 for each boy was also be provided to the children of beneficiaries of BISP to promote education.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that drugs addiction was a social evil and its eradication was possible through collective efforts.

The function was also addressed by former Chief Secretary KP Arbab Shahzad, former Minister Inyatullah Khan, Commissioner Malakand Saqib Aslam, former MPA Samar Haroon Bilour and Malik Tariq Awan.

The speakers said that social and economic imbalances was major causes of drugs addiction that could be eradicated through quality education, employment and healthy activities to people especially youth.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Accountability Bureau Education Drugs Malakand Faisal Karim Kundi All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

8 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

8 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

11 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.