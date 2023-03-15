BISP supports 8.9 million people of the country; Faisal Karim

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Government did not believe in political victimization and was only implementing court orders in Imran Khan case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday said that Government did not believe in political victimization and was only implementing court orders in Imran Khan case.

Talking to reporters after addressing the anti-drugs awareness conference organised by Malik Awan Foundation here, the Minister said that the Government was bound to implement court orders in all cases including of Imran Khan.

Instead of cooperating with the police, Imran Khan was hiding in his home and was using his workers as human shields.

He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PDM and PPP have faced NAB and other cases in courts with bravery and steadfastness.

The Minister said that Government under BISP was providing assistance to over 8.

9 million people of the country to allievate poverty and improve their lives.

He said that Rs2000 for each girl and Rs1500 for each boy was also be provided to the children of beneficiaries of BISP to promote education.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that drugs addiction was a social evil and its eradication was possible through collective efforts.

The function was also addressed by former Chief Secretary KP Arbab Shahzad, former Minister Inyatullah Khan, Commissioner Malakand Saqib Aslam, former MPA Samar Haroon Bilour and Malik Tariq Awan.

The speakers said that social and economic imbalances was major causes of drugs addiction that could be eradicated through quality education, employment and healthy activities to people especially youth.