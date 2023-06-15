BISP supports 9 million families by giving increased quarterly stipends

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing assistance to around nine million poorest families of the country as a part of its efforts to alleviate poverty

Addressing a conference arranged by an organization Search for Common Grounds in Islamabad, the SAPM said that the quarterly stipend being given to the Kafaalat beneficiaries has also been increased up to Rs. 8,750 from Rs. 7,000.

The registered BISP beneficiaries are also provided an education Stipend of Rs. 2500 for girl child and Rs. 2000 for boy child, he conveyed.

The amount of stipend for girls has been kept higher than boys to motivate parents to send their daughters to schools.

About the financial relief provided to the flood-affected families, he said that Rs. 70 billion has been disbursed among the 2.8 million BISP beneficiaries affected during the floods.

Faisal Kundi said that the first-ever dynamic survey is also underway through 600 centers operating at district level to identify more beneficiaries to include in the programme.

Those who are not registered in the programme can register themselves through these centers after qualifying the desired poverty score.

He said BISP was launched in the year 2010 to financially empower women of the country, especially from rural areas.

He said that BISP has successfully compiled the socio-economic data of the poor households which is being effectively used to provide assistance to the poor families.

This data "National Socio-Economic Registry" was also utilized to provide assistance to the poor segments during coronavirus and floods, he added.

Faisal Kundi highlighted that through a historic decision, transgender persons were also included in the Kafaalat program.

So far, 80 transgender persons have been included in the program while others can register themselves after obtaining their Computerized National Identity Cards.