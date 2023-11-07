Open Menu

BISP Supports 9.3 Million Households Under Kafaalat: Secretary BISP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad affirmed BISP's status as a global model of social safety, providing financial assistance to 9.3 million households under its Kafaalat initiative. The program extends its reach to 8.2 million school-going children through stipends and 1.22 million individuals through Nashonuma support, ensuring inclusivity without discrimination

Secretary Ahmad made these remarks during a visit to BISP headquarters by a delegation from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar. The delegation, comprising two faculty members and 18 participants from the 38th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), gained insights into BISP's operations and its commitment to uplifting marginalized communities.

Emphasizing BISP's inclusive approach, Secretary Ahmad highlighted the organization's efforts to identify beneficiary families and introduce skill development programs for the children of BISP beneficiaries. These initiatives aim to empower individuals and break the cycle of poverty.

Additional Secretary Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor provided an in-depth overview of BISP, encompassing its core initiatives: Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashounuma, Undergraduate Scholarship, and the National Socio-Economic Registry. He elaborated on the payment mechanism for BISP beneficiaries and the challenges faced by the organization.

The NIM delegation commended BISP's remarkable achievements and expressed appreciation for the organization's dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable Pakistanis.

