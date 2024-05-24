BISP supports disadvantaged segments irrespective of political affiliation: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Friday said that the BISP was providing financial assistance to all poor and deserving people irrespective of any political affiliation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Friday said that the BISP was providing financial assistance to all poor and deserving people irrespective of any political affiliation.

“This money is the right of the poor people, and it is our responsibility to ensure that funds are provided to deserving women in a dignified and transparent manner”, she said during her visit to the BISP payment centers in Swabi.

The objective of Rubina Khalid's visit to Swabi was to review the distribution process of payments to deserving women and to assess the necessary arrangements and facilities provided to the beneficiaries, said a news release issued here.

During her visit, she directly interacted with the beneficiaries of the BISP and listened to their concerns.

Addressing the women, she advised them to visit the payment center only after receiving a message from the BISP

official number 8171.

Rubina Khalid announced that the total amount received in this installment of the stipend is Rs. 10,500.

She instructed the beneficiaries to ensure they count and collect the full amount and to ask for a bank receipt.

In case of any deductions, she urged them to immediately file a complaint with the BISP helpline at 0800-26477.

Giving instructions to the staff, Rubina Khalid emphasized that senior citizens and women with small children should be given priority.

She instructed the staff to inform the beneficiaries of their exact amount while issuing tokens.

Later, Rubina Khalid visited the BISP office in Swabi. She directed the staff to clean the office and improve the arrangements for deserving women.

She reminded the staff that this program is associated with the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and should not be misused.

Speaking to a media representative, Chairperson BISP stated that more than 9.5 million families are benefiting from this program. The survey process for identifying eligible families is underway.

Under the BISP steps will soon be taken to provide technical skills and small loans to help the poor stand on their own feet and graduate from poverty, she added.