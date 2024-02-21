BISP Survey Under Way
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey under Ehsaas Kifalat programme is under way in Sargodha and almost 90 per cent of it has been completed so far.
This was disclosed by BISP Assistant Director Hyder Ali while talking to APP, here on Wednesday.
He said the survey was being conducted in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).
Hyder Ali said agents were monitored on daily basis to avoid misuse of the financial aid. He said if any agent would be found involved in deducting money from the beneficiaries, the relevant authority would immediately block him and start an inquiry against him.
He said some elements were spreading false rumours against the BISP Sargodha without any evidence to put pressure on the staff.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-boys collegiate volleyball tournament held6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires JVs, partnerships with foreign firms for economic uplift: President15 minutes ago
-
Multan's main bus stand faces major issues16 minutes ago
-
Destitute families to get Ramazan ration at their doors:16 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing at wedding claims life of teenage16 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman's open court26 minutes ago
-
Biometric tools be used for Ramzan package26 minutes ago
-
Over 4000 Athletes to participate in 18th edition of Sindh Games to be started from Feb 23: Sports M ..26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest liquor supplier with 88 bottles26 minutes ago
-
Senior management course officers visit WASA head office36 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine underway for promotion of religious tourism36 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter36 minutes ago