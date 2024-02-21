BISP survey under way

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey under Ehsaas Kifalat programme is under way in Sargodha and almost 90 per cent of it has been completed so far.

This was disclosed by BISP Assistant Director Hyder Ali while talking to APP, here on Wednesday.

He said the survey was being conducted in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Hyder Ali said agents were monitored on daily basis to avoid misuse of the financial aid. He said if any agent would be found involved in deducting money from the beneficiaries, the relevant authority would immediately block him and start an inquiry against him.

He said some elements were spreading false rumours against the BISP Sargodha without any evidence to put pressure on the staff.