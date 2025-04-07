BISP takes major steps to address outreach challenges in Balochistan; NA told

Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety has announced that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was actively addressing the challenges faced by the province of Balochistan in ensuring access to its social safety nets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety has announced that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was actively addressing the challenges faced by the province of Balochistan in ensuring access to its social safety nets.

The province, known for its vast and challenging geography, has faced obstacles in reaching the most vulnerable populations due to limited banking infrastructure, including few bank branches, ATMs, and Point of Sale (POS) agents.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session, he recognized the unique geographical and socio-cultural landscape of Balochistan as a major hurdle in expanding BISP's reach, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas. In response, the Ministry has rolled out a number of innovative measures aimed at enhancing outreach and ensuring accessibility for the region’s most vulnerable populations.

In a significant move, he said, BISP has set up 157 Dynamic Registration Centers (DRCs) at the Tehsil level across Balochistan. These centers are designed to assist with the registration process, ensuring that more residents, especially women, can gain access to BISP’s critical social protection services.

Additionally, the program has deployed 25 Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs), with 18 of them dedicated exclusively to Balochistan. These mobile units will travel to the most remote areas of the province, providing residents with the opportunity to register for BISP’s assistance without needing to travel long distances.

To tackle human resource shortages and strengthen operational efficiency in Balochistan, BISP has initiated several recruitment drives. This includes the hiring of staff through initial appointments, promotions, and deputation from other departments. The program has recently started recruiting for 79 vacant posts for BPS-01 to BPS-04 positions, with interviews currently underway. Additionally, 13 officers and officials have been hired on a deputation basis from other departments to fill critical roles in the region. In a further effort to boost local capacity, 12 Deputy Director positions are being filled through promotion within Balochistan itself, he added.

He said that BISP has also made significant strides in expanding its local infrastructure in Balochistan.

The program has established three Zonal offices, 36 District offices, and 10 Tehsil offices throughout the province, alongside the Dynamic Registration Centers. These offices are fully equipped to provide a comprehensive range of BISP services to beneficiaries, with each facility ensuring that people in remote areas have access to social safety services close to their homes.

He informed the house that to further ease the process for beneficiaries, BISP, in collaboration with the Provincial Government and District Administration, is establishing special campsites at both the District and Tehsil levels. These campsites are designed to provide all the necessary facilities, including shade, seating, security, and clean drinking water. At each site, POS agents from partnering banks are deployed to facilitate the disbursement of cash assistance. BISP staff members are also stationed at each campsite to monitor and manage the disbursement process, ensuring a smooth experience for all beneficiaries.

He said the core of BISP’s outreach mechanism is the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), a dynamic database that helps identify eligible beneficiaries for social safety programs. Over time, NSER has evolved into a resilient and efficient system that incorporates localized access strategies and advanced technologies for real-time data collection and validation. This system enables BISP to better target the neediest populations, ensuring that no one is left behind in the province's most remote areas.

He emphasized that BISP is deeply committed to addressing the challenges faced by the province and will continue to adapt and improve its institutional capacity. Through these initiatives, BISP aims to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, including women in the remotest corners of Balochistan, can benefit from the program’s offerings.

“BISP’s efforts in Balochistan are a part of our broader mission to provide equitable social protection to all corners of Pakistan. We are determined to ensure that every deserving person has access to the resources they need to live a dignified life,” the he said.

Through continuous innovation and collaboration, BISP is setting a model for inclusive social protection, ensuring that no one is left behind, no matter where they live, he added.