Open Menu

BISP To Expand Support To 10 Million Beneficiaries, Increases Cash Assistance

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, announced that the number of BISP beneficiaries will increase from 9.3 million to 10 million, expanding financial assistance to more vulnerable families.

She made this statement during a meeting with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, where she also congratulated him on his appointment.

The meeting focused on key operational improvements, including enhanced facilities at BISP offices and streamlined registration for eligible individuals. Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to ensuring transparent and non-discriminatory financial aid distribution.

In a significant relief measure, she revealed that the quarterly cash transfer amount has been increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500, providing greater financial support to underprivileged communities.

Additionally, she highlighted the upcoming launch of the Benazir Hunarmand Program, a skill development initiative aimed at empowering individuals through vocational training.

She emphasized that BISP is dedicated to uplifting communities not only through financial aid but also by equipping beneficiaries with essential skills for a sustainable livelihood.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening social safety nets and ensuring expanded support for those in need.

Recent Stories

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

1 hour ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

2 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

2 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

2 hours ago
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

3 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

3 hours ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

4 hours ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan