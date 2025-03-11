BISP To Expand Support To 10 Million Beneficiaries, Increases Cash Assistance
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, announced that the number of BISP beneficiaries will increase from 9.3 million to 10 million, expanding financial assistance to more vulnerable families.
She made this statement during a meeting with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, where she also congratulated him on his appointment.
The meeting focused on key operational improvements, including enhanced facilities at BISP offices and streamlined registration for eligible individuals. Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to ensuring transparent and non-discriminatory financial aid distribution.
In a significant relief measure, she revealed that the quarterly cash transfer amount has been increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500, providing greater financial support to underprivileged communities.
Additionally, she highlighted the upcoming launch of the Benazir Hunarmand Program, a skill development initiative aimed at empowering individuals through vocational training.
She emphasized that BISP is dedicated to uplifting communities not only through financial aid but also by equipping beneficiaries with essential skills for a sustainable livelihood.
The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening social safety nets and ensuring expanded support for those in need.
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kachehri Parking Plaza to be functional by May 15: commissioner6 minutes ago
-
BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance6 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers held, 746 g Ice recovered in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters16 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar16 minutes ago
-
Painting contest depicting Punjab culture on 12th16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk16 minutes ago
-
Ongoing NA session to continue until March 2116 minutes ago
-
6 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9.5 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes steps for strengthening police force16 minutes ago
-
PM for zero tolerance against profiteers for maximum public relief in Ramazan16 minutes ago