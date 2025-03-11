BISP to expand support to 10 million beneficiaries, increases cash assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, announced that the number of BISP beneficiaries will increase from 9.3 million to 10 million, expanding financial assistance to more vulnerable families.

She made this statement during a meeting with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, where she also congratulated him on his appointment.

The meeting focused on key operational improvements, including enhanced facilities at BISP offices and streamlined registration for eligible individuals. Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to ensuring transparent and non-discriminatory financial aid distribution.

In a significant relief measure, she revealed that the quarterly cash transfer amount has been increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500, providing greater financial support to underprivileged communities.

Additionally, she highlighted the upcoming launch of the Benazir Hunarmand Program, a skill development initiative aimed at empowering individuals through vocational training.

She emphasized that BISP is dedicated to uplifting communities not only through financial aid but also by equipping beneficiaries with essential skills for a sustainable livelihood.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening social safety nets and ensuring expanded support for those in need.