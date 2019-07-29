BISP to facilitate welfare program for education

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was committed to provide quality education for deserving people

Talking to APP,she said in this welfare program for education "We will established schools in lagging districts where children can go and get education."She said BISP would also provide skill based trainings to women on priority so that they could earn some money for their livelihood.