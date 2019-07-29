UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP To Facilitate Welfare Program For Education

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

BISP to facilitate welfare program for education

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was committed to provide quality education for deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was committed to provide quality education for deserving people.

Talking to APP,she said in this welfare program for education "We will established schools in lagging districts where children can go and get education."She said BISP would also provide skill based trainings to women on priority so that they could earn some money for their livelihood.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Money Women

Recent Stories

Local authorities launches operation against quack ..

34 seconds ago

Four contractors booked in Sialkot

35 seconds ago

England chief Giles says Test Championship could l ..

39 seconds ago

Ten killed, 29 injured during recent torrential ra ..

44 seconds ago

‏OIC condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

49 minutes ago

Mexican Bishop praises UAE’s role in promoting t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.