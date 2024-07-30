BISP To Impart Technical Training To Women, Youth In Balochistan
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will impart technical training to youth and vulnerable women in Balochistan province for empowering them
This was discussed during a meeting between Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid and Minister for education and Technical Training, Balochistan, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani.
This was discussed during a meeting between Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid and Minister for education and Technical Training, Balochistan, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani.
The meeting was held to discuss this collaborative initiative aimed at empowering youth and vulnerable women through technical training.
The program aims at uplifting the lives of BISP beneficiaries through equipping them with the latest skills.
The meeting focused on leveraging the expertise of both departments to provide market-driven skills training, enhancing employability and economic opportunities for marginalized groups.
The partnership seeks to bridge the skills gap, foster inclusivity, and promote socio-economic growth in Balochistan.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of joint efforts in uplifting vulnerable populations, pledging to work together towards a brighter future for the people.
