BISP To Introduce Skill Training Initiative To Make Beneficiaries Out Of Poverty

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday said that a new skill training initiative is being launched to help members of deserving families start their own businesses and rise out of poverty

She was speaking during a visit to the BISP’s Campsite at Government High school Iqbal Town in Lahore.

The visit aimed to review the basic facilities provided to deserving women who come to receive the Kafaalat quarterly stipend.

During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid engaged with the women beneficiaries, listened to their concerns, and assured them of BISP’s commitment to addressing their issues.

She instructed the BISP staff to conduct surveys at tehsil offices to prevent overcrowding at payment centers. The BISP staff briefed the Chairperson on the current payment system.

She emphasized the importance of disbursing payments to all deserving women in a fair and transparent manner.

Earlier, Senator Rubina Khalid also addressed media representatives at BISP Central Zonal Office in Lahore, highlighting the impact of the programme.

She shared that 9.5 million deserving families benefit from BISP and the program's scope is being further expanded.

Senator Rubina Khalid noted past efforts to change the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme but reaffirmed its commitment to honoring the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

To combat fraud, BISP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology, is taking significant steps, she added.

The official BISP number, 8171, is the only number beneficiaries should trust. Furthermore, BISP is introducing a new payment system involving six banks to ensure transparency.

Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated BISP's mission to economically empower women, in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, the program ensures that payments are disbursed to deserving women in a transparent and dignified manner.

