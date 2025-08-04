BISP To Launch Pilot Phase Of “Sahulat Accounts” On August 13
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 07:02 PM
In a major step towards financial inclusion and beneficiary empowerment, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is set to launch the pilot phase of its new direct bank account payment system-“Sahulat Accounts”-on August 13
Under this initiative, beneficiaries in seven major districts of the country will be able to open bank accounts of their choice to receive payments directly.
This marks a transformative shift from traditional cash transfer methods to a more flexible, secure, and dignified payment model.
Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, announced the launch while meeting a high-level joint delegation of the World Bank and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which is currently undertaking a five-day Implementation Support Mission to Pakistan under the Crisis-Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) initiative.
Highlighting BISP’s digital advancement, Senator Rubina Khalid stated that the organization had already successfully launched a Digital Wallet Payment Model and was now progressing to the next level of service delivery.
“For the first time, we are taking a practical step towards providing beneficiaries with the freedom to choose their preferred bank for receiving payments,” she said.
The visiting delegation included senior experts from both the World Bank and the FCDO. From the World Bank, the team comprised Mr. Amjad Zafar Khan, Senior Social Protection Specialist and Task Team Leader; Ms. Melis U. Guven, Lead Economist and Co-Task Team Leader; Mr. Lucian Bucur Pop, Senior Economist; Mr. Javier Sanchez-Reaza, Senior Economist; and Mr. Gul Najam Jamy, Consultant. Representing the FCDO were Heidi Carrubba, Humanitarian and Resilience Advisor, and Ms. Saba Yasir Jaswal, Program Manager for BRAVE.
Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Asmat Nawaz, and all Director Generals participated from the BISP side.
During the meeting, the delegation apprised Chairperson Rubina Khalid and Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad of the mission’s objectives and expected outcomes.
Chairperson Rubina Khalid shared updates on BISP’s ongoing reforms and future plans, including efforts to enhance digital access and broaden payment options for beneficiaries. She also informed the delegation about current negotiations with Pakistan Post to utilize its e-payment infrastructure for improved service delivery.
“We are moving in the right direction. Through mutual consultation and regular engagement with the World Bank, we will be able to overcome all operational challenges,” she added.
Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to a beneficiary-centric payment ecosystem. He said BISP is piloting multiple payment models in different cities to evaluate their performance and determine the most suitable options for the end users.
Mr. Amjad Zafar Khan appreciated BISP’s progress in achieving key Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) and emphasized the importance of accelerating work on remaining components.
The mission also reviewed developments in the Hybrid Social Protection Scheme (HSPS), recent enhancements in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey questionnaire, and the adoption of improved methodologies for random checks of surveyed households.
The visit reflects the ongoing international support for Pakistan’s efforts to develop a resilient, transparent, and inclusive social protection system that places the needs and dignity of its most vulnerable citizens at the center of policy and practice.
