BISP to make solid mechanism of money transfer

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Hundreds of women were hailed on Benazir income support program here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson it was said that government of Pakistan under Benazir income support program had been taking revolutionary step to support millions of poor families through this program, but they did not express their satisfaction from the procedure of transfer money.

APP on Saturday has interviewed many BISP beneficiaries aimed to know the satisfaction level of the women on this great initiative.

A group of women BISP beneficiaries including Sabaan Bibi, Nazeeran Bibi, and Sakeena Bibi said that when they received a message of BISP cash in their mobiles they used to go nearby BISP retailers or BISP office where the agents and retailers demands bribe sum from them.They had to give five hundred per each for receiving cash from the retailers.

They demanded from the high ups to transfer BISP cash in their accounts so that they may receive their cash without any bribe payments.