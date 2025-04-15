BISP To Open Bank Accounts For Nine Million Women Beneficiaries
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:09 PM
In a groundbreaking move to empower women across Pakistan, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will soon initiate individual bank accounts for all nine million female beneficiaries, marking a significant stride toward financial autonomy, transparency, and dignity
"This initiative is transformative," said Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson BISP, during a high-level meeting with State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Mr. Saleem Ullah and Secretary Amer Ali Ahmed at BISP headquarters.
"The welfare of our beneficiaries remains our top priority, and this endeavor will ensure enhanced transparency and empowerment for millions of women under BISP," she added.
The meeting finalized plans for the pilot launch of the bank account initiative in seven districts nationwide. Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that this move aligns with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to fortify women's roles in Pakistan's socio-economic development.
BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad stressed the need for meticulous groundwork and a robust outreach and media campaign to ensure a seamless rollout.
"This is a pivotal initiative, and we must ensure beneficiaries feel integral to it. All our field offices must be prepared to help maximize the benefits of this project," he said.
SBP Deputy Governor Mr. Saleem Ullah highlighted the importance of system integration, data matching through web portals and SMS, and close coordination among all stakeholders for the success of this transformation.
DG C&T Mr. Inam and CTO Mr. Moamer Qureshi also participated in the meeting, reiterating their departments' readiness to support this major reform initiative.
