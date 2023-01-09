UrduPoint.com

BISP To Release 1st Installment To Kafaalat Beneficiaries Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2023 | 01:58 PM

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

Over fifty five billion rupees will be distributed among 7.7 million families in the first tranche.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2022) Benazir Income Support Programme is releasing the first quarterly instalment to beneficiaries of Kafaalat programme for the current year from Monday.

Over fifty five billion rupees will be distributed among 7.7 million families in the first tranche.

The beneficiary women and transgender hailing from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan would receive this money from the payment centers or biometric automated teller machines designated by Habib Bank.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the funds would be disbursed through payment centers or biometric ATMs of Bank Al-Falah.

Meanwhile, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri has asked the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme to receive their full installment of seven thousand rupees and forget not to get the payment receipt by quarter concerned.

In a message to the beneficiaries, she said there would be no deduction from this amount and if someone demands any kind of deduction or fee for payment, the beneficiaries should immediately report it to BISP’s toll-free helpline 080026477 or contact the nearest BISP Tehsil Office.

Shazia Marri warned the beneficiaries that the message sent by BISP would come from 8171, and no message from any other number or code should be trusted as it would be fake and fraudulent.

