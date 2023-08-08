Open Menu

BISP To Start Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers In Sindh, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

BISP to start Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to launch the facility of Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers in various districts of Sindh and Balochistan to facilitate the registration process for intending beneficiaries in remote areas of the country.

The first ever such facility has been inaugurated in Karachi recently by the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri.

According to an official source, the mobile registration vehicle centres are being started in 25 districts of Sindh and Balochistan including Gothki, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Jamshoro districts of Sindh province while Chagai, Khuzdar, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Sibi, Loralai and Qila Saifullah initially which can be extended to the other areas.

The initiative of the Mobile Registration Vehicle Center has been started with the support of the German Government, GIZ and the Sindh Government.

These centres will enable the beneficiaries in far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles which have been purchased with the support of the German government and GIZ.

Highlighting the one-year performance of BISP, the source revealed that the quarterly stipend of Benazir Kafaalat has been increased up to Rs 8750 per family which is given every quarter while the number of beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme has increased from 7.6 million families to 9 million during the last one year.

The BISP staff ensured the distribution of relief money to the deserving ones in the worst conditions during the floods and 70 billion rupees were distributed to the 2.8 million flood victims at the rate of 25000 rupees per family.

BISP identified millions of beneficiaries through Dynamic Registry and enrolled them in the programme. For the first time in the country's history, people with special abilities and Transgenders were included in the programme.

Around 820,000 deserving people who were removed from the BISP by the previous government were given the right to launch a formal appeal, out of which more than 200,000 beneficiaries have been identified so far.

395/

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Flood Mobile German Vehicles Vehicle Sibi Jamshoro Umarkot Sanghar Chagai Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Lasbela Loralai Awaran Tharparkar Money Family From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

51 minutes ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

51 minutes ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

51 minutes ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

51 minutes ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

1 hour ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

2 hours ago
Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

13 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

14 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan