BISP Tranche To Commence From Aug 29 In Lodhran

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

BISP tranche to commence from Aug 29 in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Lodhran district Director Irfan Malik said that the new financial year quarterly tranche will start from August 29 and 120,000 beneficiaries would get financial aid across the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that arrangements were underway for the disbursement of the tranche.

He said that nine campsites had been established across the district in collaboration with district administration for disbursement of quarterly financial assistance. There will be three campsites in each tehsil of the district.

He added that strict monitoring of the disbursement of the quarterly tranche would be ensured to provide full payment to deserving beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

District administration will ensure security and other necessary arrangements at the campsites.

BISP Kahror Pacca Assistant Director Hussnain Raza said that three campsites had been established in tehsil Kahror Pacca, including livestock office ground, Government Stadium Ali Pur Kanju and Govt High school Qadir Pur Chimna.

He said that they would ensure the disbursement of financial assistance among BISP beneficiaries transparently.

He urged the beneficiaries to wait for a message instead of visiting the campsites unnecessarily.

