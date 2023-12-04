Open Menu

BISP-UNICEF Collaboration Takes Center Stage To Uplift Pakistan’s Vulnerable Communities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable communities

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF Monday pledged to continue collaborative efforts to provide financial relief to vulnerable segments of the society, making them self-reliant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF Monday pledged to continue collaborative efforts to provide financial relief to vulnerable segments of the society, making them self-reliant.

This was expressed during a meeting held between Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad and UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Sanjay Wijesekera, here at the BISP Headquarters.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between BISP and UNICEF in their collective mission to uplift the lives of most vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

Other participants from BISP included Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and DG NSER, Naveed Akbar whereas Country Representative, Abdullah Fadil, and Chief Social Policy, Sadaf Zulfiqar from UNICEF were also present in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the secretary BISP highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in making a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

He emphasized the collaborative efforts that have evolved over the 15 years, resulting in BISP currently serving 9.3 million deserving families, identified through the advanced Proxy Means Test (PMT) targeting individuals under 32 PMT.

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Sanjay Wijesekera, commended the role of the programme and its initiatives in alleviating poverty among marginalized segments of society.

He assured full support from UNICEF for future interventions with BISP, acknowledging the importance of their shared goal to improve the well-being of the disadvantaged segments.

Related Topics

Pakistan From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

4 minutes ago
 Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst o ..

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

3 minutes ago
 ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons ..

ETEA BoGs approves exemption from fee for persons with disabilities

4 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

4 minutes ago
 German Development Bank boosts support for power t ..

German Development Bank boosts support for power transmission, health sectors of ..

2 seconds ago
 TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; c ..

TCP intervention will boost farmers' confidence; chairman PCGA

14 minutes ago
World needs to work together to support countries ..

World needs to work together to support countries affected by climate change: Ma ..

14 minutes ago
 Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food relate ..

Nutrition Directorate set up to tackle food related issues in Balochistan: Secur ..

14 minutes ago
 ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

ADC chairs District Consumer Committee meeting

14 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

14 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

One killed, two injured in car-van collusion

21 minutes ago
 CM launches one-window operation, unveils business ..

CM launches one-window operation, unveils business facilitation center

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan