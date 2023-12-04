BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable communities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF Monday pledged to continue collaborative efforts to provide financial relief to vulnerable segments of the society, making them self-reliant.

This was expressed during a meeting held between Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad and UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Sanjay Wijesekera, here at the BISP Headquarters.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the ongoing collaboration between BISP and UNICEF in their collective mission to uplift the lives of most vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

Other participants from BISP included Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, and DG NSER, Naveed Akbar whereas Country Representative, Abdullah Fadil, and Chief Social Policy, Sadaf Zulfiqar from UNICEF were also present in the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the secretary BISP highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in making a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

He emphasized the collaborative efforts that have evolved over the 15 years, resulting in BISP currently serving 9.3 million deserving families, identified through the advanced Proxy Means Test (PMT) targeting individuals under 32 PMT.

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, Sanjay Wijesekera, commended the role of the programme and its initiatives in alleviating poverty among marginalized segments of society.

He assured full support from UNICEF for future interventions with BISP, acknowledging the importance of their shared goal to improve the well-being of the disadvantaged segments.