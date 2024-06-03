Open Menu

BISP, UNICEF To Enhance Collaborative Efforts For Women And Children Health

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM

BISP, UNICEF to enhance collaborative efforts for women and children health

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF have joined hands to enhance collaborative efforts with a particular focus on enhancing the health and nutrition of women and children in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF have joined hands to enhance collaborative efforts with a particular focus on enhancing the health and nutrition of women and children in Pakistan.

This was agreed during a meeting of a delegation from UNICEF, led by Country Representative Abdullah Fadil with the Chairperson BISP, Rubina Khalid here.

During the meeting, Rubina Khalid emphasized her commitment to increasing awareness of the Nashonuma Programme, which aims at addressing malnutrition among women and children.

She highlighted the critical role that awareness plays in resolving various issues related to health and nutrition, particularly for vulnerable populations.

“My focus will be on raising awareness of the Nashonuma Programme,” stated Rubina Khalid.

“By doing so, we can address many issues, especially those affecting women and children. BISP and UNICEF need to collaborate closely on this front to ensure the well-being of our communities”, she said.

Abdullah Fadil praised BISP’s initiatives and commended the program's effectiveness in shock responsiveness, targeted assistance, and financial literacy among its beneficiaries.

He underscored the importance of BISP’s role in uplifting the socio-economic status of the most vulnerable segments of society.

“We need to work together to find practical solutions for the malnourished community, especially women and children,” Fadil remarked.

“BISP’s efforts in better targeting and financial literacy are commendable, and I look forward to our continued collaboration to further these goals”, he said.

The UNICEF delegation also included key representatives: Anteneh Girma Minas, Chief of Nutrition; Sadaf Zulfiqar, Social Policy Specialist; Dr. Noreen Arshad, Nutrition Officer; Dr. Wisal Khan, Nutrition Specialist; Larissa Bruun, Chief of Resource Mobilization; and Xinyi Ge, Program Specialist.

The delegation met with BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad and DG NSER/CCT Naveed Akbar, discussing the strategic direction and operational aspects of their collaborative efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Xinyi Larissa Minas Women From

Recent Stories

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Ma ..

Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"

5 minutes ago
 Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environment ..

Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK

13 minutes ago
 SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday

14 minutes ago
 11 killed in Quetta coal mine

11 killed in Quetta coal mine

14 minutes ago
 UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weeke ..

UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs

21 minutes ago
 KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of pow ..

KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers

21 minutes ago
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly

21 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..

21 minutes ago
 KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's ..

KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..

13 minutes ago
 DC urges parents to administer polio drops to thei ..

DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri

13 minutes ago
 19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to s ..

19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan