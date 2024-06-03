BISP, UNICEF To Enhance Collaborative Efforts For Women And Children Health
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and UNICEF have joined hands to enhance collaborative efforts with a particular focus on enhancing the health and nutrition of women and children in Pakistan
This was agreed during a meeting of a delegation from UNICEF, led by Country Representative Abdullah Fadil with the Chairperson BISP, Rubina Khalid here.
During the meeting, Rubina Khalid emphasized her commitment to increasing awareness of the Nashonuma Programme, which aims at addressing malnutrition among women and children.
She highlighted the critical role that awareness plays in resolving various issues related to health and nutrition, particularly for vulnerable populations.
“My focus will be on raising awareness of the Nashonuma Programme,” stated Rubina Khalid.
“By doing so, we can address many issues, especially those affecting women and children. BISP and UNICEF need to collaborate closely on this front to ensure the well-being of our communities”, she said.
Abdullah Fadil praised BISP’s initiatives and commended the program's effectiveness in shock responsiveness, targeted assistance, and financial literacy among its beneficiaries.
He underscored the importance of BISP’s role in uplifting the socio-economic status of the most vulnerable segments of society.
“We need to work together to find practical solutions for the malnourished community, especially women and children,” Fadil remarked.
“BISP’s efforts in better targeting and financial literacy are commendable, and I look forward to our continued collaboration to further these goals”, he said.
The UNICEF delegation also included key representatives: Anteneh Girma Minas, Chief of Nutrition; Sadaf Zulfiqar, Social Policy Specialist; Dr. Noreen Arshad, Nutrition Officer; Dr. Wisal Khan, Nutrition Specialist; Larissa Bruun, Chief of Resource Mobilization; and Xinyi Ge, Program Specialist.
The delegation met with BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad and DG NSER/CCT Naveed Akbar, discussing the strategic direction and operational aspects of their collaborative efforts.
