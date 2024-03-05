Open Menu

BISP Utilizes Social Media Platforms For Public Awareness About Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) As a part of its efforts to provide authentic information about various pro-poor schemes, the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is utilizing different social media platforms to facilitate existing and intending beneficiaries and counter fake information.

The BISP has earlier launched its Whatsapp channel for disseminating public awareness about its initiatives which has now over 7,000 followers.

According to an official source, the BISP had urged the existing and intending beneficiaries to follow the official Whatsapp channel of BISP to get all the valid information about the programmes.

The citizens can follow the BISP Whatsapp channel through this web link: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaL06DJ9Bb602I388U2l

Earlier the BISP, under the supervision of Chairperson BISP, Dr.

Amjad Saqib has launched a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation for providing authentic information related to the programme and promptly addressing grievances.

The individuals can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or seek information about the program.

Listing other initiatives taken by the BISP, the official source revealed that the launch of BISP Saving Scheme, mobile Registration Centers, establishment of Endowment Fund, Digital and Financial Literacy Training for women, increase in the quarterly Kafaalat stipend up to Rs 10,500 and partnership with six banks for improving payment mechanism were among the prominent steps taken recently.

Related Topics

Mobile Social Media Women All

Recent Stories

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3

25 minutes ago
 Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

57 minutes ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

2 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

5 hours ago
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

14 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

14 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

14 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

14 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

14 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan